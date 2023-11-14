MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign

: A three-member delegation of foreign diplomats will visit Indore on November 14-15 to experience and get first-hand insight in the BJP's election campaign. The delegation will include Michael Rees, second secretary at the Australian high commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, minister plenipotentiary (consular affairs) at Tanzania's high commission, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary at the Japanese embassy.

Today, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party will undertake a series of rallies and road shows throughout Madhya Pradesh. In Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three rallies and a roadshow. In Jabalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies and a road show. BJP Chief JP Nadda will also be doing three rallies. Other than the three, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned voters against voting for the Congress, saying it can even promise to build a "castle of gold" to win elections. He also accused the rival party of engaging in corruption and misrule while in power, resulting in an increase in crimes, particularly against women, and riots.