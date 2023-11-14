Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign

MP polls LIVE: Foreign diplomats to visit state to see BJP's poll campaign

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP

Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
A three-member delegation of foreign diplomats will visit Indore on November 14-15 to experience and get first-hand insight in the BJP's election campaign. The delegation will include Michael Rees, second secretary at the Australian high commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, minister plenipotentiary (consular affairs) at Tanzania's high commission, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary at the Japanese embassy.

Today, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party will undertake a series of rallies and road shows throughout Madhya Pradesh. In Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three rallies and a roadshow. In Jabalpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two rallies and a road show. BJP Chief JP Nadda will also be doing three rallies. Other than the three, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in the state.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned voters against voting for the Congress, saying it can even promise to build a "castle of gold" to win elections. He also accused the rival party of engaging in corruption and misrule while in power, resulting in an increase in crimes, particularly against women, and riots.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

