Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

BJP's fourth list of candidates was released on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule in five states including Madhya Pradesh

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to contest once more from his traditional seat of Budhni.
 

Other prominent BJP leaders featured in the list include Pradhuman Tomar, Govind Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhary, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Bisahulal Singh.

In addition, all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had previously won from their respective constituencies have been included. These are Vishwas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur, and Vishnu Khatri, among others.

This list was released on the same day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polling schedule for five states, including Madhya Pradesh. The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are slated for November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating in Hindi that the BJP has consistently received support from the people of Madhya Pradesh.

He emphasised that the state's development could only continue under BJP governance, symbolised by the lotus, and predicted that this Diwali would be a "lotus Diwali."

The BJP has been the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh for the past 15 years, apart from a brief period in 2018 when the Congress formed the government.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109. However, the Congress government lost its majority in 2020 due to the resignation of some MLAs, paving the way for the BJP to return to power. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the Chief Minister.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

From soaring high in 2018 to setback in 2020, what next for Congress in MP?

BJP eyeing fourth win in MP in two decades; A SWOT analysis of ruling party

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Lotus is our face in every election: Piyush Goyal on BJP's CM face in MP

As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsElection newsstate electionsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story