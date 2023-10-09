The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to contest once more from his traditional seat of Budhni.



भारतीय जनता पार्टी केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव 2023 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) October 9, 2023



Other prominent BJP leaders featured in the list include Pradhuman Tomar, Govind Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhary, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Bisahulal Singh.

In addition, all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had previously won from their respective constituencies have been included. These are Vishwas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur, and Vishnu Khatri, among others.

This list was released on the same day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polling schedule for five states, including Madhya Pradesh. The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are slated for November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating in Hindi that the BJP has consistently received support from the people of Madhya Pradesh.



He emphasised that the state's development could only continue under BJP governance, symbolised by the lotus, and predicted that this Diwali would be a "lotus Diwali."

The BJP has been the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh for the past 15 years, apart from a brief period in 2018 when the Congress formed the government.



In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109. However, the Congress government lost its majority in 2020 due to the resignation of some MLAs, paving the way for the BJP to return to power. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the Chief Minister.

(With agency input)