People will remember CM Chouhan's lies: Kamal Nath takes on BJP govt

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Monday took a jibe at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that people would remember his (CM Chouhan) lies and his failed promises.

Nath made the remark in view of CM Chouhan's statement which he made while addressing a program in Sehore district on Sunday evening.

"Will never find a brother like this, you (referring to women in the program) will miss me when I am gone," CM Chouhan said.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remark, Nath told reporters, "People of the state will remember his (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) lies and his failed promises."

Meanwhile, when asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central leadership paying special attention in Chhindwara district, the former CM said, "They (BJP) may call whoever they want to. But the people of Chhindwara are very intelligent."

There are seven assembly constituencies in Chhindwara district and of these, three assembly seats are Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved and one is Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved. Besides, Chhindwara is the only district in the state where all the MLAs belong to the Congress party.

Earlier in a post on X Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan claimed that the BJP would return to power and work for the people with greater vigour.

"I will give development in the state a new vigour, I will give your faith a new strength, this is my promise to you. With the blessings of Maa Jageshwari and the blessings of the people the BJP will again form the government in Madhya Prasesh and the state will move forward with a new resolve" the Chief Minister posted on X

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.