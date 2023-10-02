'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, stating that the state is an epicentre of corruption in the country.

"Scams like Vyapam have rocked the state. MBBS degrees are being sold, exam papers are being leaked and sold, and [there is corruption] in the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor, among others," he said.

Participating in the Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Shajapur, Gandhi said that his party (Congress) was fighting against the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

"On one side, there is the Congress party and on the other side, there is the RSS and the BJP. Ek taraf Gandhi hain aur ek taraf Godse hain [On one side, there is Mahatma Gandhi and on the other, there is Godse]," Gandhi said.





Also Read: Will conduct caste-based census for OBCs if voted to power: Rahul "On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood. Wherever they [BJP] go, they spread hatred but now the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started hating them," he added.

He claimed that 18,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last 18 years. "It means that three farmers end their lives every day in the state," he alleged.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is not giving the right price to the farmers for their crops. Go and ask the farmers of Chhattisgarh how much money they get for the paddy crop. What we promised, we completed it. For the first time in the history of India, farmers are paying taxes. They implemented GST... Our government works for the poor and farmers..." he said.

Speaking on the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill, Gandhi asked why there was no OBC reservation in the act.

"When I ask the question how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, generals are there in the country, no one is able to answer it... After forming the government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is to conduct a caste census...," the Congress MP said at the rally.

He further claimed that only 90 officers were running the country, including the cabinet secretary and secretaries, while the BJP MPs and MLAs had no role in framing policies and laws in the country.

The RSS and bureaucrats are framing laws instead of elected BJP members, Gandhi alleged.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reply to Rahul Gandhi





Also Read: MP CM Chouhan promises job to each household in state if BJP retains power Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the former's statement was nothing but a lie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi-ji came to Madhya Pradesh and spoke a lot. But alas, he only spoke lies. No one is going to fall prey to your false promises. The people know everything."

Madhya Pradesh elections

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states set to hold assembly elections later this year, with 230 seats available. It is the only state where the BJP currently governs.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats, while the BJP secured 109 seats. However, in 2020, the Congress government lost its majority due to the resignations of some Members of the Legislative Assembly, allowing the BJP to form a government in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was subsequently reinstated as the chief minister.

(With agency input)