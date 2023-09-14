PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal on Thursday morning. He will visit Madhya Pradesh's Bina today to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore, including the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state.

Notably, the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

PM Modi to launch Bina Refinery of BPCL

In a step that will provide a major boost to industrial development in the state, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at the Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be built for Rs 49,000 crore and, will produce about 1200 KTPA (kilo-tonnes per annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are vital components for various sectors like textiles, packaging, pharma, among others. This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

Other projects to be launched

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects, namely the 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in the Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

The 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram' will be developed at more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The 'IT Park 3 and 4' in Indore will be built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sectors and open new employment opportunities for the youth.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The park will be well connected to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore.

Meanwhile, later in the day, PM Modi will address a public rally in Raigarh district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh and also dedicate rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore during his visit to the Congress-ruled state.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 50 beds each 'critical care blocks' to be built in nine districts of Chhattisgarh under a healthcare initiative of the Centre.

(With agency input)