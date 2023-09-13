Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh tomorrow to launch development projects

PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh tomorrow to launch development projects

His office said in a statement that he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore in Madhya Pradesh from an event in Bina in the state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday to launch a slew of projects in the two states.

His office said in a statement that he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore in Madhya Pradesh from an event in Bina in the state.

The projects include a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery and 10 new industrial projects across the state.

Later, he will travel to neighbouring Chhattisgarh to dedicate important rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 cr.

Assembly polls are due in both states in November-December.

During the programme, it said, he will lay the foundation stone of critical care blocks in nine districts of Chhattisgarh and also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

The statement said the new projects in Madhya Pradesh will provide a major stimulus to industrial development in the state.

The state-of-the-art Bina refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 49,000 crore, will produce about 1,200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene, vital component for various sectors like textiles, packaging and pharma among others.

This will reduce the country's import dependence and be a step towards fulfilling the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

During the programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 10 projects, including power and renewable energy manufacturing zone in Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a mega industrial park in Ratlam, and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh.

Modi's emphasis on improving connectivity across the country will get a boost with the inauguration of important rail sector projects in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

The projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, third rail line between Champa to Jamga, third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur and MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system connecting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

The rail projects will provide impetus to socioeconomic development by facilitating movement of passengers as well as freight traffic in the region, it said.

The Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I is being developed under the ambitious PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and consists of a 124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and three-feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur and other coal mines.

The rail line, built at a cost of around Rs 3,055 crore, is equipped with electrified broad gauge level crossings and free part double line with passenger amenities. It will provide rail connectivity for coal transportation from Mand-Raigarh coalfields located in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

With an aim of addressing health problems caused by sickle cell disease, especially among the tribal population, Modi will also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards to the screened population.

The distribution of sickle cell counselling cards is being done under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSAEM), which was launched by the prime minister in July 2023 at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

MP govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of mob lynching victims

Public giving blessings: Digvijaya Singh on stone pelting in BJP's yatra

MP polls 2023: Shivraj Chouhan accuses Digvijaya Singh of spreading lies

Topics :Narendra ModiChhattisgarhMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

Adani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

LIVE: PM Modi announces aid package as 11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story