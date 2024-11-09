Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

He said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out. | File Photo:PTI
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, where assembly elections will be held on November 20, he said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again, and expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections.

He also said while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the call of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (we are safe if we are united).

"First you decide between yourselves whose slogan is to be followed - whether Yogi ji's or Modi ji's," the Congress chief said.

"BJP gives inciting speeches and speaks lies and divert people's attention from core issues," he alleged.

He said two big leaders from Vidarbha could not stop big investments going out of the region to Gujarat as they are concerned about saving their own posts and do not have anything to do with the people's interests.

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both senior BJP leaders hailing from Nagpur.

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years.

"We will tell you about the work we have done in 55 years," he said.

Topics :mallikarjun khargeBJPMaharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

