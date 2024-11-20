Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mumbai's industry leaders turn up to vote

Several industry leaders in Mumbai cast their votes as Mumbai City recorded a voter turnout of 49.07 per cent for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the lowest in the state, as of 5 PM on Wednesday, November 20. Statewide, about 58.22 per cent of the total eligible voters turned up to cast their votes.

In Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its arrangements. “I would like to congratulate the ECI and the election officials of Mumbai for organising smooth voting processes. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout,” he said.

Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran also cast his ballot at a polling booth in Peddar Road while urging voters “to turn out and exercise their option and vote.” He said, “It is a precious privilege to have an opportunity to exercise voting. I am absolutely delighted that we have this privilege.”

In addition to Das and Chandrasekaran, Malabar Hill saw votes being cast by Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Industries, and Isha Ambani, Head of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. After casting his vote, Mahindra tweeted, “Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world’s largest democracy…”

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also cast his vote and urged everyone to participate. He commended the ECI for its voting arrangements, stating, “It’s not merely a vote; it will shape Maharashtra and Mumbai’s future for the next five years.”

In Malabar Hill, part of the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) and founder of Lodha Group, is contesting on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahayuti. Opposing him is Bherulal Choudhary of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Across 10 assembly constituencies in Mumbai, several residents cast their votes. Dinakar Kalambe, a Worli resident, said, “If the law has granted us the right to vote, we should exercise it. They have given us a day off from work. We should utilise it for voting only. It is necessary as we are residents of this state.”

Sahil Cheulkar, a first-time voter in the Mahim constituency, called it a “special experience” and noted that “a decent number of people were out for voting.” However, not everyone shared the same experience. A woman in Dadar, heading to work, said, “It isn’t a day off for me. I will try to vote in the evening.”

Pune records 54.09% voter turnout

In Pune, 21 assembly constituencies recorded a 54.09 per cent voter turnout as of 5 PM. Voting in Pune and the neighbouring twin city Pimpri-Chinchwad proceeded smoothly, barring minor disruptions.

At a polling booth in the Bhosari constituency, a voter alleged that their finger was marked with ink, but their vote had not been registered. The issue was resolved after the polling officer inspected the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Elsewhere, residents living far from polling booths expressed frustration over insufficient public transport. “I heard most buses here were redeployed for election duty, and I couldn’t get one for a long time. We rely on public transport to come here to vote,” a woman said. Others called for better organisation at polling stations.

Voting was conducted across 288 constituencies at over one lakh polling stations. As of October 30, 2024, Maharashtra had over 9.7 crore eligible voters. On the polling day, stock exchanges, banks, and educational institutions in the state were closed. The counting of votes is scheduled for Saturday, November 23.