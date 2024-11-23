Celebrations have been happening since noon outside the offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena expressed disappointment with the final results, despite putting up a strong fight in the elections. The MVA was collectively leading on 55 seats, as of 1 pm.