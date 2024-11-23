Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra elections results 2024: Constituency-wise full list of winners

Several constituencies witnessed high-stake battle between prominent leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others

BJP, Maharashtra
BJP Maharashtra workers celebrating after massive poll win on Saturday. (PTI)
Nisha Anand Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
The incumbent Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP has swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections by leading in 223 of 288 constituencies, the Election Commission data showed on Saturday at 1pm. The elections were held in the state in a single phase on Wednesday.
 
Celebrations have been happening since noon outside the offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena expressed disappointment with the final results, despite putting up a strong fight in the elections. The MVA was collectively leading on 55 seats, as of 1 pm. 

Maharashtra election 2024 winner list:

  Several constituencies witnessed high-stake battle between prominent leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Chhagan Bhujbal, among others. While some of these leaders were comfortably ahead, others were narrowly leading or trailing on their respective seats. 
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

