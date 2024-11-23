Amit Shah congratulates Fadnavis on party's impressive show in Maha polls

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday called Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated him on the party's impressive performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 222 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission almost mid-way through the counting process in the November 20 elections. The BJP has so far won three seats and was leading in 124 others. Sources close to Fadnavis confirmed that Shah called and congratulated him for the party's strong performance in the November 20 elections.

Meanwhile, Sarita Fadnavis, mother of Devendra Fadnavis, expressed happiness over Mahayuti's performance.

"I never believed in any rumours and knew that he (Devendra) would do good. The party's success can be attributed to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and Devedra's efforts and popularity...He is very intelligent, smart and courageous and that has brought him this success," she said. On the Ladki Bahin Yojana, she said, "I don't have a daughter, but through this scheme, I now have so many daughters and their good wishes." Talking to reporters, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said, "Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar worked together and gained people's trust. Sharad Pawar broke the natural alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray's voters were angry due to it." "Every day, someone from Bhandup used to pollute the state's politics," he said, apparently referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.