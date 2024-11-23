Poll trends in favour of Mahayuti because of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He said the people of the state have responded to the welfare schemes with their votes.

The early trends have indicated that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will retain the power in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work." Updates on Maharashtra Election Results "Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots," he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.

Shinde clarified that the Mahayuti does not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post.

"At this time, no definitive formula has been established. Senior leaders from the three parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J P Nadda, will discuss and decide the matter," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the next chief minister.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.