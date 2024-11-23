Trends endorse CM's work, show who has 'Thackeray legacy': Shrikant Shinde

The mandate of the people of Maharashtra has shown who is carrying forward the ideals of late Bal Thackeray, said Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde as early trends of the assembly polls showed the Mahayuti winning emphatically. He also said the results endorsed the work of the chief minister and underlined the fact that Shiv Sena is "not a private limited company". Incidentally, the Mahayuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had not declared the chief ministerial face during campaigning. The Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Since then, the two factions have been engaged in an acrimonious battle for supremacy as well as the legacy of Bal Thackeray, a Hindutva icon and one of the state's most charismatic leaders. As at 1:30pm, data made available on the EC website showed the BJP leading on 127 seats, the Shiv Sena on 56 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 40, all part of the ruling Mahayuti. Speaking to reporters, Shrikant Shinde said the credit for the mandate goes to CM Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar. Welfare schemes implemented by the Mahayuti government has led to a spectacular victory, along with the CM's accessibility and the way his official residence Varsha was open to citizens at all times of the day, the Kalyan Lok Sabha MP said. "The Ladki Bahin Yojana did the magic. Sisters stood strongly behind their brothers. People have shown who is taking Balasaheb's ideals forward," Shinde said. The Shiv Sena was always a party of workers and people and not of a few individuals and voters have endorsed the feeling with this mandate, he asserted. "Shiv Sena is not a private limited company," he said in a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray. The CM worked for 18-20 hours everyday and ensured welfare schemes were reaching every citizen, he said. "The Mahayuti's hard work since coming to power in June 2022 is the key to this win. The people of Maharashtra have endorsed Chief Minister Shinde's work. The false narratives of the opposition were shown the door." The rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was leading in just 19 seats.