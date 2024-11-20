Maharashtra exit polls LIVE updates: Can Uddhav Thackeray avenge his loss in the battle of Senas?
Maharashtra exit poll results 2024: Catch all the updates related to the Maharashtra Assembly elections here
New Delhi
The Mahayuti alliance will battle the MVA alliance in a high-stakes electoral contest in Maharashtra. In the seat distribution, BJP is running for 149 seats, Shiv Sena for 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP for 59. On the MVA side, Congress has 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86. The total electoral base in Maharashtra comprises 97.02 million voters. Opposition parties have criticized the BJP for allegedly using religiously divisive campaign slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai." NCP leader Ajit Pawar, despite being a Mahayuti ally, has separated himself from these slogans.
Business Standard will broadcast live exit poll coverage across multiple platforms, including their website, YouTube, and social media channels. Readers can access current updates through these various Business Standard's website or follow updates on YouTube, Instagram, and X. Exit polls provide projections of possible election results but are not official outcomes. They should be considered as estimates rather than definitive results.
Following Election Commission of India regulations, exit poll data is only released after voting concludes across all phases, preventing any potential influence on remaining voters.
Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government will bag a decisive victory, claiming that people will vote for development and work done by his dispensation. Shinde is seeking his re-election from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.
Opposition parties have criticized the BJP for allegedly using religiously divisive campaign slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai." NCP leader Ajit Pawar, despite being a Mahayuti ally, has separated himself from these slogans.
5:40 PM
Maharashra exit poll results 2024: Axis my India polls to be out soon
Axis My India will independently release the exit poll predictions for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.
5:36 PM
Maharashtra exit polls: When will the exit polls come out?
In India, exit polls are released only after all phases of voting are complete, in compliance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. This ensures that voters are not influenced by early predictions.
5:32 PM
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Voter turnout at 3 pm
Maharashtra saw a turnout of 45.53 per cent as of 3 pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission. In Maharashtra, voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm across 100,186 polling booths, up from 96,654 in the 2019 elections.
4:31 PM
Maharashtra exit polls 2024: When and where to watch updates
Exit polls for Maharashtra will be released after 6 pm on November 20. Exit polls for Maharashtra will be released after 6 pm on November 20. Business Standard will cover the exit polls extensively, streaming updates on its website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.
Topics : Eknath Shinde Assembly elections BJP Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray NCP Sharad Pawar exit polls
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:02 PM IST