Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Updates By 1 PM, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.18 per cent as polling progressed across all 288 assembly constituencies in the state. The voting, which commenced at 7 AM, is scheduled to continue until 6 PM today. Results will be announced on November 23.

In the Gadchiroli district, voter participation surpassed 50 per cent by 1 PM, while Mumbai City reported the lowest turnout at 27.73 per cent. Within Mumbai, Wadala saw a turnout of 31.32 per cent, whereas Colaba registered 24.16 per cent, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting turnout till 1 pm

District

Voter turnout (in %)

Ahmednagar 32.90

Amravati 31.32

Aurangabad 33.89

Beed 32.58

Bhandara 35.06

Buldhana 32.91

Chandrapur 35.54

Dhule 34.05

Gadchiroli 50.89

Gondiya 40.46

Hingoli 35.97

Jalgaon 27.88

Jalna 36.42

Kolhapur 38.56

Latur 33.27

Mumbai city 27.73

Mumbai suburban 30.43

Nagpur 31.65

Nanded 28.15

Nandurbhar 37.40

Nashik 32.30

Osmanabad 31.75

Palghar 33.40

Parbhani 33.12

Pune 29.03

Raigad 34.84

Ratnagiri 38.52

Sangli 33.50

Satara 34.78

Sindhudurg 38.34

Solapur 29.44

Thane 28.35

Wardha 34.55

Washim 29.31

Yavatmal 34.10

Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Worli’s Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray exercised their voting rights earlier in the day.

CM Shinde expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory, stating, “People remember the events of 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but the government couldn’t be formed then. They’ve witnessed the 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s governance and our 2.5 years of work. We restarted development projects they had stalled and introduced initiatives like Ladli Behna. Mahayuti will emerge victorious.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Worli candidate Milind Deora also cast their votes, with Fadnavis voting in Nagpur and Deora in Worli.

Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged citizens to vote in large numbers. “I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to turn up and vote enthusiastically. I hope for 100% voter turnout today, as the elected government will serve 14 crore people for the next five years,” said Bawankule, who is contesting from Kamthi.