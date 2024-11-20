Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In the Gadchiroli district, voter participation surpassed 50 per cent by 1 PM, while Mumbai City reported the lowest turnout at 27.73 per cent

CM Shinde expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory.
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
By 1 PM, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.18 per cent as polling progressed across all 288 assembly constituencies in the state. The voting, which commenced at 7 AM, is scheduled to continue until 6 PM today. Results will be announced on November 23.   Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Updates 
 
In the Gadchiroli district, voter participation surpassed 50 per cent by 1 PM, while Mumbai City reported the lowest turnout at 27.73 per cent. Within Mumbai, Wadala saw a turnout of 31.32 per cent, whereas Colaba registered 24.16 per cent, according to data from the Election Commission of India. 
 
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting turnout till 1 pm
 

District

Voter turnout (in %)

Ahmednagar

32.90

Akola

29.87

Amravati

31.32

Aurangabad

33.89

Beed

32.58

Bhandara

35.06

Buldhana

32.91

Chandrapur

35.54

Dhule

34.05

Gadchiroli

50.89

Gondiya

40.46

Hingoli

35.97

Jalgaon

27.88

Jalna

36.42

Kolhapur

38.56

Latur

33.27

Mumbai city

27.73

Mumbai suburban

30.43

Nagpur

31.65

Nanded

28.15

Nandurbhar

37.40

Nashik

32.30

Osmanabad

31.75

Palghar

33.40

Parbhani

33.12

Pune

29.03

Raigad

34.84

Ratnagiri

38.52

Sangli

33.50

Satara

34.78

Sindhudurg

38.34

Solapur

29.44

Thane

28.35

Wardha

34.55

Washim

29.31

Yavatmal

34.10

 
Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Worli’s Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray exercised their voting rights earlier in the day.
 
CM Shinde expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory, stating, “People remember the events of 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but the government couldn’t be formed then. They’ve witnessed the 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s governance and our 2.5 years of work. We restarted development projects they had stalled and introduced initiatives like Ladli Behna. Mahayuti will emerge victorious.”
 
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Worli candidate Milind Deora also cast their votes, with Fadnavis voting in Nagpur and Deora in Worli. 
 
Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged citizens to vote in large numbers. “I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to turn up and vote enthusiastically. I hope for 100% voter turnout today, as the elected government will serve 14 crore people for the next five years,” said Bawankule, who is contesting from Kamthi.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

