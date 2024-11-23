Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra polls: 21 women among 288 winning candidates, only 1 in Oppn

The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected

The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14. | Representational
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
As many as 21 women candidates emerged winner in the elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, and only one of them is from the Opposition. 
The BJP accounted for the highest number of winning women candidates at 14, including ten candidates who were re-elected: Shweta Mahale (Chikli constituency), Meghana Bordikar (Jintur), Devyani Farande (Nashik central), Seema Hiray (Nashik West), Manda Mhatre (Belapur), Manisha Chaudhari (Dahisar), Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), Monica Rajale (Shevgaon) and Namita Mundada (Kaij). 
The four new women MLAs of the BJP are Shreejaya Chavan (Bhokar), Sulabha Gaikwad (Kalyan East), Sneha Pandit (Vasai), and Anuradha Chavan (Fulambari). 
Manjula Gavit (Sakri) and Sanjana Jadhav (Kannad) were elected on Shiv Sena tickets. 
Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), Saroj Ahire (Deolali), Sana Malik (Anushaktinagar) and Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan) won on NCP tickets. 
Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad (Dhavari) will be the lone woman MLA on the Opposition's side. 
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

