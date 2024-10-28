CM Eknath Shinde to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat today

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will file his nomination today from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for the Maharashtra assembly election.

Notably, Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people.

"Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said.

He also criticised the Mahayuti ruling alliance for not resolving the issues of the people.

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra", he added.

Further criticising the Ladli Behna Yojna of the government, he said that people only remember this scheme because it was announced recently.

"Government only remembered Ladli Bahan and Bhai on the face of election all the facilities announced in last three four months...people will not accept this they teach them lesson in this election they did in loksabha," he said.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.