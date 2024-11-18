Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan

Maharashtra polls: Rahul mocks PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan

Gandhi said the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election is a contest between billionaires and the poor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday brought a safe to his press conference in Mumbai, to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' slogan.

Claiming a link between the slogan and the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani Group, Gandhi pulled out two posters from the safe, one featuring a picture of industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi with the caption "Ek hai toh Safe hai," and another showing a map of the project.  Gandhi said the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election is a contest between billionaires and the poor, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would prioritise farmers, the underprivileged, and the unemployed.  The "Ek hai toh safe hai" slogan primarily serves to help Adani acquire Rs one lakh crore land through the Dharavi redevelopment project, he claimed. "Narendra Modi's slogan is: If we are united, we are safe.  The question is: who is safe, Gandhi said. The Congress leadercriticised the tendering process in the Dharavi redevelopment project, suggesting it was designed to protect Adani's interests.  The interests of Dharavi residents were overlooked to protect the industrialist's interests, Gandhi said.  The Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress will ensure the rightful land is returned to the poor residents of Dharavi, he added. Gandhi also accused central agencies of pressuring industrialists to surrender their projects to government-favoured business figures.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi's pre-poll foreign visit shows he conceded defeat: CM Reddy

Planning to file suit against this: Siddaramaiah on PM's looting remarks

BJP launches 'Say No to Congress' ad campaign ahead of Maharashtra polls

Sharad Pawar urges voters to decisively defeat Ajit Pawar's faction

Maharashtra polls: Two alliances, six regions, and many fierce rivalries

Topics :Rahul GandhiMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsCongressBJP

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story