Maharashtra polls: MVA will win 160-165 seats, claims Shiv Sena's Raut

A day after the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win 160 to 165 seats out of the total 288 and provide a stable government in the state.

The Rajya Sabha member also said the MVA leaders will be meeting on Thursday, ahead of the counting of votes which will take place on Saturday.

After the polling concluded on Wednesday, most exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra while some gave an edge to the MVA coalition in the western state.

"We and our allies, including smaller parties like the PWP, Samajwadi Party, the Left parties are crossing the majority mark. We are winning 160-165 seats. There will be a stable government in the state. I can say it very confidently," Raut told reporters.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the BJP, CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

While the Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power, the opposition MVA coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, as per the provisional figures, compared to 61.74 per cent in the 2019 state polls.