Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: MVA will win 160-165 seats, claims Shiv Sena's Raut

Maharashtra polls: MVA will win 160-165 seats, claims Shiv Sena's Raut

The Rajya Sabha member also said the MVA leaders will be meeting on Thursday, ahead of the counting of votes which will take place on Saturday

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay
After the polling concluded on Wednesday, most exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra while some gave an edge to the MVA coalition in the western state | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win 160 to 165 seats out of the total 288 and provide a stable government in the state.

The Rajya Sabha member also said the MVA leaders will be meeting on Thursday, ahead of the counting of votes which will take place on Saturday.

After the polling concluded on Wednesday, most exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra while some gave an edge to the MVA coalition in the western state.

"We and our allies, including smaller parties like the PWP, Samajwadi Party, the Left parties are crossing the majority mark. We are winning 160-165 seats. There will be a stable government in the state. I can say it very confidently," Raut told reporters.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the BJP, CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

More From This Section

Majority of exit polls give BJP-led NDA edge in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mumbai's industry leaders turn up to vote

Maharashtra exit poll updates: Advantage Mahayuti; some pollsters predict hung Assembly

Maharashtra urban voters pour cold water on EC efforts to improve turnout

Will Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls defy exit predictions like Haryana, J&K?

While the Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power, the opposition MVA coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, as per the provisional figures, compared to 61.74 per cent in the 2019 state polls.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress workers attack car transporting EVM after polling in Nagpur

Maharashtra election 2024 outcome not a major worry for markets: Analysts

Assembly elections updates: 58.43% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Maharashtra, 68% in Jharkhand

Maharashtra polls: From vandalism to cash seizures, key highlights of the day

Exit polls show Mahayuti dominance in Maharashtra, tough challenge from MVA

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsShiv SenaSanjay Raut

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story