Maharashtra election results Date, Time: Maharashtra braces for a major political showdown as Assembly election results are set to be declared on Saturday, November 23. Voting for all 288 seats took place in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The Election Commission will also announce results for by-elections in 41 constituencies across 14 states, including Rajasthan, Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Key contest in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party -led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar), and Congress — is vying for a comeback.

When and where to watch the Maharashtra results 2024

The ECI has announced that vote counting will begin at 8 am on Saturday. For real-time updates and analysis, visit Business Standard.com . You can also follow live updates on Business Standard's social media platforms, its live blog, and the ECI’s official website.

Exit polls predict a clear win for Mahayuti

The Mahayuti alliance is forecast to achieve a resounding victory, according to exit polls released on Thursday. Axis My India predicts the Mahayuti will secure between 178 and 200 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-seat Assembly.

In contrast, the MVA is projected to win between 82 and 102 seats, consistent with earlier exit polls published on Wednesday. However, as political analysts caution, exit polls are not always accurate and the final tally could spring surprises.

Alongside Maharashtra, by-election results in 41 constituencies across 14 states will also be declared. These states include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.