Maharashtra secured 52% national investment under BJP, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted the opposition's allegation of the Maharashtra losing projects to Gujarat and said that his state under the BJP leadership has secured 52 per cent of the total investment in the country.

Taking a hit at the oppositon, Devendra Fadnavis stating that Gujarat is fortunate because it doesn't need to advertise - the MVA does it for them.

"No one praises Gujarat as much as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole do. They have become the ambassadors of Gujarat," said Devendra Fadnavis while taking a shot at the MVA alliance.

In a sharp response to the critics, Fadnavis highlighted the state's economic growth, asserting that Maharashtra has consistently outperformed other states in attracting investment.

Fadnavis recalled that when he took office as Chief Minister in 2019, Karnataka was ranked number 1, and Maharashtra had slipped to number 4. By 2021, Gujarat had taken the top spot, with Maharashtra still languishing at number 4.

However, Fadnavis claimed that with the formation of the new government, Maharashtra quickly regained its position at number 1. Citing the latest RBI report, he pointed out that Maharashtra now accounts for 52 per cent of the nation's total investment, far surpassing Gujarat and Karnataka, which collectively accounted for only 48 per cent.

When asked about the claims made by Uddhav Thackeray regarding neighboring states Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- specifically, that businesses are leaving Maharashtra for Gujarat and that a "Berlin Wall" has been built between the two states -- Fadnavis responded by refuting the assertions.

In an interview with ANI Fadnavis said, "I sometimes question myself that how do these people (opposition) have the confidence to lie so much? I was the Chief Minister. In 2014-19, I was the number one investor in the FDI in Maharashtra. In 2019, I became the Chief Minister. In 2020, In number 1 was Karnataka. Maharashtra went to number 4. Then in 2021, number 1 was Gujarat. Maharashtra went to number 4."

"As soon as our new government came, Maharashtra went to number 1 again. In 2022, in 2023, and in 2024, the current RBI report that has been published, 52 per cent of the investment in the country has come from Maharashtra. There is no competition between Gujarat and Karnataka. The entire country is in 48 per cent and Maharashtra is in 52 per cent. I say, how fortunate Gujarat is. They don't even need to advertisement. The MVA advertises for them," said Fadnavis.

"Even the investor who are going to come here will feel the same that there is something wrong in Maharashtra, we should go to Gujarat. They have become the ambassadors of Gujarat. Sharad Pawar ji, Uddhav Thackeray ji, Nana Patole ji. No one praises Gujarat as much as they do," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also responded to the allegation.about Rahul Gandhi's recent statement, where he claimed that due to industries moving to Gujarat, the youth of Maharashtra, particularly tribal youth, would be forced to leave the state and work as "slave laborers" in other regions.

Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, your government is in Karnataka. Look at how much investment is flowing there--it's not performing well. Karnataka's ranking has dropped. When our government was in power, Maharashtra was at the top. Now, with the opposition in charge, it's fallen behind. Rahul Gandhi, please show us at least one government that's performing well. There's not a single one."

Fadnavis criticized the Himachal Pradesh government, stating, "Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a rule that if you want to make a payment of more than Rs 10,000, you will need permission. This is their new condition. And the most ironic part is that Maharashtra is now learning from the governance style of Karnataka."

Fadnavis further took a jibe and said Maharashtra's politicians are so infamous that they can't even feature in their own advertisements. He remarked saying that in Congress ads, there is no mention of Maharashtra's leaders; instead, the focus is on Karnataka and Telangana.

"In the advertisement of the Congress, there is no mention of Maharashtra's politicians. They are the advertisement of Karnataka and Telangana. By publishing the advertisement of Karnataka and Telangana. Are Maharashtra's children going to get a job? Are you going to give them a job in Telangana or in Karnataka? Rahul Gandhi talks nonsense. His party doesn't take him seriously. You also shouldn't," Fadanvis told ANI.

The 288 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.