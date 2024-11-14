Nadda accuses Cong of 'promoting urban Naxals', slams Uddhav's alliance

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress of promoting urban Naxal forces in the country and claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has allied with them.

"Congress is promoting urban Naxal forces in the country, and Uddhav Thackeray--the son of Hindu Hriday Samrat, Balasaheb Thackeray--has joined hands with Congress," Nadda said.

Addressing a professional meet in Mumbai, the BJP chief further accused Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" of spreading division and appealed to people to take action by supporting the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

"Batware ka saman is sold in Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'... Such people need to be answered... There are people with such ideologies but we have to keep the nation strong... For a healthy nation, a healthy antibiotic is needed from time to time. And you have to give an antibiotic on the 20th of November," he said.

He said that the aim of BJP and PM Modi is not simply to attain power, but rather to transform India's political culture. "The aim of BJP and PM Modi is not simply to attain power, but rather to transform India's political culture. Previously, politics was dominated by divisive tactics like vote-bank politics, nepotism, corruption, and dynastic influence. PM Modi has fundamentally shifted the focus to a culture of development, accountability, and transparency, prioritizing pro-poor and performance-driven governance. This shift marks a transformation in political culture. Now, even the opposition, which previously didn't prioritize manifestos, is compelled to focus on accountability due to the changing expectations in politics," he said.

Nadda said that Modi government has prioritized social and financial inclusivity in its growth model to empower the poor.

"Modi government has focused on fostering both social and financial inclusivity in its growth model. Social inclusivity means empowering the poor and marginalized sections of society, giving them the strength to rise. Unlike others, the BJP doesn't simply dole out money; it empowers the poor. The BJP provides financial support for initiatives that help people become self-reliant, enabling them to move forward and build a better future," he said.

Later, the BJP chief offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

As the election date nears, political campaigning is gaining momentum in Maharashtra.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.