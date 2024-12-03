Markadwadi's DIY polls: This Maha village to hold re-vote after ECI results

Markadwadi village in Solapur, Maharashtra, has decided to take the electoral process into their own hands! Unhappy with the recently concluded poll results, the villagers have decided to hold their own elections using ballot papers.

The village has announced plans to conduct a re-vote today using traditional ballot papers after dissatisfaction with the results declared by the Election Commission of India for the recently held state Assembly elections.

Markadwadi, which falls under the Malshiras Assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, found itself at the centre of the controversy. In the official results, Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar, the NCP (SP) candidate, emerged victorious over Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ram Vitthal Satpute.

Markadwadi votes: A tale of rebellion

However, when Markadwadi’s vote count was revealed, it showed Satpute receiving 1,003 votes, outnumbering Jankar’s 843, leading to frustration among the villagers.

This has created an uproar in Markadwadi, where the majority of voters support the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA faced a crushing defeat in the elections, securing just 46 seats. The Congress won 16, NCP (SP) had 10, and Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20 seats.

On the other hand, the ruling Mahayuti alliance triumphed with a staggering 235 out of 288 seats. The BJP, with its highest-ever tally of 132 seats, became the single largest party, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Markadwadi’s ballots vs bureaucracy

According to a report by India Today, Markadwadi resident Ranjit Markad expressed distrust in the Election Commission’s count, saying, “We do not trust the Election Commission data. To verify the true count, we are conducting our own voting process using ballot papers.”

Despite the villagers’ insistence, their request to have government officials oversee the process was rejected. Malshiras Constituency Returning Officer Vijay Pangarkar said, “The voting and counting process concluded on November 23, and the results were transparent. There was no discrepancy in the figures from the three booths in Markadwadi.”

Markadwadi stands firm amid tension

The local administration has raised concerns over the villagers’ actions, with fears of escalating tensions. Notices have been issued urging residents to abandon the re-voting plan, and to maintain order, additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

Solapur SP Atul Kulkarni said that precautionary notices have been issued and they are engaging with the villagers to prevent any disruption.

Despite these warnings from the officials against holding the elections, the villagers remain determined, with Uttamrao Jankar voicing the sentiment of many, saying, “The voters are determined. They will cast their votes, no matter the circumstances.”