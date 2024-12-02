Maharashtra CM race: Devendra Fadnavis set for CM, Shinde's son deputy?

Maharashtra is on the brink of a new chapter in its political history, with Devendra Fadnavis set to take the oath as chief minister on December 5, 2024. His ascension to the top post follows a landslide victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti. Sources close to the party have confirmed that Fadnavis's name has been finalised as the next Chief Minister, a move that solidifies his central role in the state’s governance. Eknath Shinde, the outgoing and Caretaker Chief Minister, was also a strong contender for the position, but Fadnavis emerged as the consensus choice, reported The Hindustan Times.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won an impressive 230 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, ensuring a clear mandate. The BJP itself secured 132 seats, while its allies, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. This overwhelming victory sets the stage for Fadnavis to take over, bringing a fresh wave of political stability after the tumultuous phases of governance under the previous administration.

Fadnavis’s likely election as legislature party leader

Fadnavis’s election as the legislature party leader is anticipated to take place in an important party meeting on December 2 or 3, 2024. This will officially formalise his path to becoming the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP’s decision to choose Fadnavis as the face of the new government is seen as a strategic move to capitalise on his experience and leadership. The finalisation of his name comes more than a week after the state elections concluded.

While Fadnavis’s election is widely expected, there remains some speculation about the political maneuvering behind the scenes, particularly concerning the allocation of key portfolios in the new government. The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government will be held on the evening of December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the event.

Eknath Shinde’s support for BJP’s decision

Amidst swirling rumors about internal discord within the Shiv Sena faction, outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made it clear that he will support the BJP’s decision regarding the next chief minister. Shinde had earlier traveled to his village in Satara district, leading to speculation about his dissatisfaction with the way the new government was shaping up. However, in a statement to the media on Sunday, Shinde denied any dissatisfaction, saying that he had developed a high fever while in his village and dismissed any claims of political unrest.

Shinde reiterated that he and the Shiv Sena would fully back the decision taken by the BJP leadership regarding the chief minister's post. “I have already said the decision on the CM’s post taken by the BJP leadership will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing,” he stated.

The Shiv Sena leader also responded to rumors about his son Shrikant Shinde being appointed as deputy CM and whether the Shiv Sena had staked a claim for the home portfolio. He confirmed that discussions were still ongoing.

Internal tensions over NCP’s role in alliance

Despite the outward show of unity, tensions within the Mahayuti alliance have surfaced. BJP leaders have slammed the NCP’s role in the alliance, suggesting that the Shiv Sena and BJP, if they had contested alone, could have won even more seats. Raosaheb Danve, a senior BJP leader, suggested that the alliance could have won a greater share of seats had the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP contested the polls together.

Gulabrao Patil, a Shiv Sena MLA and minister in the outgoing government, echoed this sentiment, claiming that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could have won 90 to 100 seats if the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had not been included in the alliance. “We contested 85 seats. Without Ajit Pawar’s NCP, we could have won 90-100 seats,” Patil said in an interview, adding that Shinde had never questioned the inclusion of the NCP in the government.

However, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari shot back at Patil’s comments, urging him to refrain from making baseless claims. “Gulabrao Patil should not shoot off his loose tongue,” Mitkari said, defending the NCP’s participation in the alliance.

Maharashtra election results: A BJP triumph

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024, culminated in a resounding victory for the BJP and its allies. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, securing 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, while the NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership bagged 41 seats. The election results, announced on November 23, set the stage for the formation of the new government, with the BJP consolidating its position as the dominant political force in the state.