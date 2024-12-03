Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised as health worsens

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday, December 3, after his health deteriorated. Doctors have recommended a thorough medical examination, and reports suggest he may remain hospitalised for further tests.

Shinde has reportedly been unwell for several days, particularly after a visit to his native village in Satara last week. He has been suffering from a high fever and sore throat, leading doctors to advise him to cancel all engagements and prioritise rest.

The Shiv Sena leader returned to Mumbai on Monday morning, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contacted him to enquire about his condition.

Preparations are in full swing at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government, scheduled for December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event. Although BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is widely seen as the leading contender for the Chief Minister’s post, the Mahayuti alliance has not yet officially announced its candidate. The BJP’s state legislature party is set to convene on December 4 to finalise the decision. Reports of Shinde’s dissatisfaction with not being offered another term as Chief Minister have been dismissed by Mahajan, who reiterated the unity within the Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde, who played a key role in the alliance’s electoral campaign, is expected to remain actively involved in the government’s formation and future plans.