MVA ally PWP sees red as Sena (UBT) declares candidates for Assembly polls

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), a smaller constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, expressed unhappiness on Wednesday as the Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates from Uran, Sangola and Loha assembly seats.

The PWP led by Jayant Patil had staked claim to these three constituencies.

"We will talk to (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar about this," Patil told PTI. He also visited Sangola during the day, he said. The PWP has sought a total of six seats from the MVA: Panvel, Uran, Pen, Alibaug, Sangola and Loha. The Sena (UBT) fielded Eknath Pawar from Loha, Deepak Salunkhe Patil from Sangola and Manohar Bhoir from Uran. The Loha seat is currently represented by a PWP MLA. During the Lok Sabha elections, MVA candidates won in many seats by small margins due to the help of the smaller allies, Patil said. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra president Abu Azmi, another ally, also said he has not received any further communication about the seat-sharing talks. After days of stalemate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced that the three parties would contest 85 seats each, while discussions on the remaining 33 seats out of the total 288 were underway.