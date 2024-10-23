Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA allies agree to contest 85 seats each

Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA allies agree to contest 85 seats each

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections

Sanjay Raut
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra polls: NCP's first list out, Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Maha polls: Delay in seat allocation sparks unease among smaller MVA allies

News updates: We will continue to cooperate to establish a just world order, says Putin

Anil Deshmukh to publish book to unravel 'conspiracy' against him, MVA govt

Maharashtra polls: After BJP's 1st list, aspirants rush to meet Fadnavis

Topics :MaharashtraAssembly electionsElection

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story