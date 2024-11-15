Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday joined the debate on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clarion call of unity among Hindus with the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge'. The Union Minister said that the people should not interpret the slogan in the wrong sense and should unite together and stand in the fight against terrorism and enemies.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said "Our methods of worship might be different, while some go to temples, some go to mosques and churches, but in the end, we are all Indians. We should not interpret a different meaning of 'batenge to katenge' and rather stand united against terrorism and enemies of the country. All Indians should unite, this is not an attempt to divide them. People are sadly deriving different meanings from the slogan."

The slogan was coined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, calling for Hindu unity but has been widely condemned by the opposition leaders who have claimed communal overtones.

Further talking about the upcoming Maharashtra elections, Gadkari expressed confidence and said that Mahayuti's alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP would win by a decisive majority.

"The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is going to win in Maharashtra by a decisive majority. I am confident. I think we will benefit from this alliance. I don't think the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) will win considering the different environment in Lok Sabha this time. Their views are not matching and it is common during elections," Gadkari said.

Speaking about the CM for the Mahayuti government, Gadkari said that the party's high command and representative elected after the elections would choose their leaders.

"This election is being held under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. All three- and the party high command and the representatives elected after the election will choose their leaders. The top leadership of the party will decide,' he said.

The campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, and counting will be held on November 23.