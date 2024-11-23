No row over CM's post, leaders of Mahayuti will take a call: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday denied any row over the CM's post and asserted that leaders of Mahayuti will take a call even as counting of votes showed the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.

"Opposition's efforts of propagating a fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses," said Fadnavis.

The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.

With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM's post in Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

"Leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide (on next CM)," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

He said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.

As per the poll trends, the BJP has 10 constituencies and leading in 120. Amid the Mahayuti alliance's dream run in Maharashtra assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday backed his BJP colleague Devendra Fadnavis for the chief minister's post in the neighbouring state.

In MP's financial capital Indore, BJP workers gathered at the city's Maat Rajwada Square to celebrate their party's stunning show in Maharashtra.

Who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be decided by the BJP high command and the leaders of the three parties in the Mahayuti alliance, but the BJP workers want Fadnavis to become the CM, said senior party leader Vijayvargiya.

The minister in MP CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet said he has been talking to BJP workers from Maharashtra since the morning when the numbers in favour of their party started trickling in.

Everyone has the same opinion that Fadnavis should become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, he said.

Vijayvargiya was in charge of BJP's election management in 12 seats of Nagpur district, including Nagpur South West, where Fadnavis was leading by over 33,275 votes after 22 of the 28 rounds of counting.

Vijayvargiya attributed the BJP's spectacular performance in Maharashtra to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party workers. The results have shown that Congress' tactic of ratcheting up wrong issues doesn't work time and again.