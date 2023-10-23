Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 Star Campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram.

ANI Aizawl
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 Star Campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, party leader Manish Sisodia, and other leaders have been named as star campaigners for the polls.

Earlier, the AAP announced its first list of four candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

According to the list, the party has fielded the state president, Andrew Lalremkima from the Aizawl North III constituency.Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng will contest from Aizawl West 1, Joseph Biakthianghlima has been given a chance on Aizawl West III and Lalngaihawma Pachuau on Aizawl South 1.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

MNF will retain power, bag more than 25 seats: CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid

Mizoram Assembly polls: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid

PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram on Oct 30 to campaign for BJP candidates

Rahul Gandhi's statement on RSS baseless: BJP Mizoram's leader Fanai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionAAPIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story