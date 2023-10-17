Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

AAP will also establish a Northeast Coordination Committee and Northeast Cell for expansion, said the party's North-East states in-charge Rajesh Sharma

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
After announcing its intention to fight in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Monday that it will contest the Assembly election in Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, the party's North-East states in-charge, Rajesh Sharma said that the decision to expand the organisation and contest elections in the north-eastern states was made during a meeting held on Sunday with AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal,

The state committee will provide the details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon, he said.

Sharma further stated that the people in the Northeast are grappling with various issues, including education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide solutions to these problems.

"Government schools, hospitals, and roads in the North-Eastern states are in poor condition, and inflation is on the rise," Sharma said, adding, "Unemployment is a significant problem, with the north-eastern states having high rates."

"The people in these states also expect that if it can happen in Delhi and Punjab, why not in their states? Hence, they desire the expansion of the AAP's organisation and participation in elections in all the North-Eastern states," Sharma added.

He further mentioned that AAP will also establish a Northeast Coordination Committee and Northeast Cell for expansion.

Mizoram will go to polls on November 7, and the results of the elections will be announced on December 3.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

