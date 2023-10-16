Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Union minister Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP election in-charge for Mizoram

Union minister Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP election in-charge for Mizoram

The BJP on Friday appointed Union minister Kiren Rijiju as the party's election in-charge for Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
BJP national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton will serve as the party's co-in-charges for the elections in Mizoram, the party said in a statement.

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had secured 26 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) had bagged eight seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP one.

The BJP also appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the party's Chattigarh unit president, according to another statement issued by party national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

All these appointments have been cleared by BJP chief J P Nadda, the party said.

Topics :Kiren RijijuBJPCongressBS Web ReportsMizoram state assembly electionMizoram

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

