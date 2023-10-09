Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram, former minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Dr K Beichhua tendered his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on Friday and has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a report by EastMojo.

Citing his aspiration for development in Mizoram, Beichhua stated that although he had received invitations from both the Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), he opted to join the BJP after careful consideration.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla formally inducted Beichhua into the BJP at a ceremony in Aizawl. Following his induction, Beichhua told reporters that the BJP has shown strong performance in the nine years it has been in power and that the economy has progressed under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He emphasised that development is not possible without the support of the Central government.

Beichhua had resigned from Chief Minister Zoramthanga's ministry on December 13 last year, purportedly at the Chief Minister's instruction, as a cabinet and portfolio reshuffle was anticipated. On January 25, the MNF expelled him as a primary member of the party for 'anti-party activities.' Beichhua had previously secured two electoral victories as a legislator for the Siaha constituency on an MNF ticket.

In related news, legislator KT Rokhaw, who had won from the Palak constituency on a Congress ticket, also resigned from the legislature. Rokhaw revealed to reporters that he plans to join the MNF and will run for the Palak seat again, this time as an MNF candidate.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that Assembly elections in Mizoram are set for November 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.