Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / News / Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7

According to exit-poll projections, the two regional players--MNF and ZPM--are in the race to form government in Mizoram (Photo: PTI)
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 07:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.

The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday.

Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7.

These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Earlier, on Sunday, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and party candidate of Serchhip constituency, Lalduhoma, voiced confidence in the party forming a 'stable' government in the state.

He said the exit poll predictions, released on Thursday, were based on scientific methodology and were 'most reliable'.

"All the exit poll results point towards us. We do not need any other political party," he said.

Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said on Sunday that all arrangements and preparations for the counting of votes in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed.

According to exit-poll projections, the two regional players--MNF and ZPM--are in the race to form government in Mizoram, with most predictions stating that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, has an advantage in the Northeast state while there is also a possibility of a hung assembly.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and the BJP.

Following the deferment of the counting of votes for Mizoram, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said the Election Commission agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers".

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Zoramthanga offered prayers at the Zarkawt Presbyterian Church.

The chief ministerial face of ZPM, Lalduhoma, also attended special prayers at a church in the Aizawl district on Sunday.

Also Read

Priced at Rs 4,950 per 10 gm, Kashmir saffron outshining silver varq

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

At Rs 3,250/10 gm, Kashmiri saffron is now five times costlier than silver

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls on Monday, security tightened

13 centres, 4000 personnel assigned: Counting day preparations in Mizoram

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Date, time, how & where to watch counting

Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Monday

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Three exit polls predict no clear winner

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mizoram Assembly electionsMizoramAssembly pollsAssembly elections

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:22 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story