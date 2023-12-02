13 centres, 4000 personnel assigned: Counting day preparations in Mizoram

As the Election Commission of India rescheduled the counting of votes for assembly elections in Mizoram to December 4, preparations are in full swing to ensure smooth conduct of operations.

The state election department informed that all preparations and arrangements have been made for the counting scheduled to be held on Monday.

On the rescheduling of the counting day from December 3, the ECI on Friday said that the date has been revised for counting in Mizoram as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, the counting will be conducted in 13 centres across the state and 40 counting halls. There will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state.

Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election department.

Earlier, Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla told ANI that, all arrangements have been made to ensure an incident-free day of counting.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the state.

The exit poll results of Mizoram have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the political observers have also predicted the same.

But, both the regional parties have kept their hopes high over winning an absolute majority to form the next government in Mizoram.

"We are very much confident that, ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," ZPM Working President K Sapdanga who contested from Aizawl North-III constituency earlier told ANI.

MNF led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ZPM led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while BJP contested in only 23 seats in the state.