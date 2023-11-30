Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Three exit polls predict no clear winner

Mizoram is expected to see a hung assembly, according to two exit polls released on Thursday. The polling for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 took place in one phase on November 7. According to the Chief Electoral Officer Office, Mizoram, 81.25 per cent of female voters were recorded, while male voters were recorded at 80.04 per cent.

Overall, 80.66 per cent of the total 8.52 lakh voters of the state exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

In these elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga faces a two-pronged challenge in the form of a six-party alliance between the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress as it attempts to hold on to power.

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: What do exit polls suggest?

The three exit polls released on Thursday showed the likelihood of a hung assembly in Mizoram.

According to the Jan ki Baat exit polls, ZPM is expected to win anywhere between 15 to 25 seats. MNF may win between 10 to 14 seats in the state. It is likely to be followed by Congress with 5 to 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win 0 to 2 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX exit polls, MNF is likely to win 14 to 18 seats. It is expected to be followed by ZPM with 12 to 16 seats. Congress and BJP are likely to win seats in the range of 8 to 10 and 0 to 2, respectively.

For a majority mark, a party or coalition would need to win 21 seats. If exit polls are to be believed, there is no clear winner in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his party does not have an alliance with the BJP in the state, and its support to NDA at the Centre is "issue-based". He said that there would not be a hung assembly and that MNF would "sweep" the polls.

The results for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be declared on December 3, along with four other states.

According to the ABP News-C Voter exit polls, MNF is likely to win 15-21 seats. ZPM is expected to win 12-18 seats. Congress and BJP are expected to win 2 to 8 and 0 seats respectively.