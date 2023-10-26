Mizoram polls LIVE: 3,000 police personnel to be deployed for polls

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here
Vyas said that cash, drugs, liquor and other contraband items worth Rs 36.32 crore were seized so far since the election was announced. Vyas said that the CEO office had received representations from political parties in Mizoram objecting to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, when most people attend church services in the Christian-majority state. The letters were then forwarded to the EC, he added.
Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.
