Mizoram polls LIVE: 3,000 police personnel to be deployed for polls

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas has announced that at least 3,000 police personnel and 450 sections of central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Vyas added that the Election Commision of India (ECI) is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election. Arrangements have also been made to keep a helicopter on standby in Aizawl on the polling day. Vyas said that cash, drugs, liquor and other contraband items worth Rs 36.32 crore were seized so far since the election was announced. Vyas said that the CEO office had received representations from political parties in Mizoram objecting to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, when most people attend church services in the Christian-majority state. The letters were then forwarded to the EC, he added.

The poll body has not replied to the pleas till now, he said.

Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.


