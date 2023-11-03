Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's tour cancelled

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's tour cancelled

The Congress is contesting in all 40 Assembly seats in the November 7 state election in Mizoram

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scheduled day-long campaign on Friday in poll-bound Mizoram has been cancelled, officials said on Thursday.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, we are informing that Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," a Congress spokesman said here.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh, was scheduled to address a small gathering of people at the Treasury Square here on Friday afternoon followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.



It had won five seats in the last Assembly election in 2018. One of the Congress legislators resigned and joined the ruling Mizo National Front.

The votes will be counted on December 3.

Topics :MizoramMizo National FrontMizoram Assembly electionsAssembly polls

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

