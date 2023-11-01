Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram Elections: 5,306 votes cast through home voting, postal ballots

In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district (149)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Representational picture (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Altogether 5,306 senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram elections through home voting and postal ballots, an official statement said on Tuesday.

While 1,100 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs exercised their franchise through home voting, 4,203 government officials, including security and polling personnel, voted through postal ballots.

In Aizawl district, 463 senior citizens and PwDs cast their votes, followed by Serchhip district (168) and Saitual district (149), the statement said.

In all, 779 government officials voted in Aizawl district, 733 in Lawngtlai district and 574 in Lunglei district, it added.

