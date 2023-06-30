Govt authorises sale of 27th tranche of electoral bonds from Monday

SBI branches in the following cities have been authorised for the sale of electoral bonds – Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla. Srinagar, Dehra Dun, Mumbai, Jaipur, Raipur, Bhopal, Gandhinagar, Panaji, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Itanagar, Gangtok, Agartala, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati, Shilong, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram

The Centre has authorised the State Bank of India (SBI) to oversee the sale of electoral bonds, the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday. The bonds will be issued and encashed through 29 SBI branches from July 3-12, 2023. While SBI has many branches, only these 29 have been authorised to sell electoral bonds. The decision comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.