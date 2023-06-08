Party leadership will decide 2024 election candidates: BJP West UP chief

BJP's top leadership has analysed each constituency and MP and will decide who gets the ticket to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024, its western Uttar Pradesh president Satyendra Sisodia said.

He said as of now the party has embarked on a major public outreach programme in which they are going to people to showcase the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the past nine years.

Sisodia on Wednesday accompanied BJP's national president J P Nadda during a special 'Tiffin Meeting' in Noida with party workers joining from across western Uttar Pradesh, as the ruling dispensation accelerated preparations for next year's general polls.

The top leadership of the party is monitoring the situation and if they seek any report from us, we will provide it. Party's parliamentary board decides who gets the ticket (to fight Lok Sabha election) or whose ticket is to be changed. We are all workers and whoever is allotted the (BJP) symbol by the party, we will support the candidate in the election. We will work to ensure victory of the Lotus symbol (BJP's poll symbol), Sisodia told PTI in an interview.

All members of our parliamentary board are senior BJP leaders. Whatever decision they make, will be for the good of the party. They have an analysis of each constituency, each MP, who did well and who was inactive or worked less. Those who worked well would be encouraged, and others who did not do well may get changed, the BJP leader said.

On Nadda's message to party workers during Wednesday's 'tiffin meeting', Sisodia said the national president has instructed office-bearers to sit with ordinary party workers and listen to their issues, establish dialogue with them.

The message of the 'tiffin meeting' with party workers was to promote unity and cooperation by sharing meals and thoughts, he added.

Asked about poll preparations in western UP, he said that 2024 general elections are important for the BJP and all party workers are excited since a lot of work has been done for the common man and welfare schemes brought in, whether at the state level or at the Centre.

We have several welfare schemes of the UP government and the central government which we will take to people during our public outreach campaign ahead of 2024, he said.

Citing achievements of the BJP government, Sisodia claimed that PM Modi has shown in just nine years how to deliver on promises while others could not do it in the previous 70 years.

The housing scheme for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, the way COVID-19 pandemic was tackled and progress of the country ensured after it, the free ration scheme for the poor and continuing that scheme for their welfare are some of the major achievements of the government, he said.