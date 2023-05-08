Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Surprised over Modi giving religious slogans in Karnataka: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
Speaking to a regional news channel, Pawar said, I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing.

We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election, he told TV9 Marathi.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said, I am keen on visiting there. But it will be decided when and how I find the time.

Pawar added, I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence, he said.

Speaking to reporters in temple town Pandharpur earlier on Sunday, the NCP president claimed that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

Topics :Sharad PawarKarnataka

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

