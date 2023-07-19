Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

Will will go solo in state elections, not enter into any alliance: Mayawati

"Whereas in Haryana, Punjab and other states, we can form alliance with the regional parties of the respective state," Mayawati said

ANI
BSP Chief Mayawati

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the announcement of the Opposition alliance - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati, on Wednesday said that her party will not enter into any alliance and that the BSP will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, scheduled to be held later this year, on its own.

Mayawati also lashed out at the alliance of 26-like minded parties, INDIA, and said the Congress is dreaming of coming back to the Centre by forming an alliance with casteist, capitalist-minded parties like itself.

"We will fight the elections alone. We will contest the assembly elections on our own in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana this year," she said while addressing a press conference here in the national capital.

"Whereas in Haryana, Punjab and other states, we can form alliance with the regional parties of the respective state," Mayawati added.

The BSP Supremo further said that the casteist, anti-poor, and capitalist mentality of the Congress and the BJP is the reason why BSP has decided to contest the upcoming elections without the opposition's INDIA or the ruling party's National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Congress party is forging alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power. BJP is also strengthening NDA...But their policies are anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim," she said.

"Whether it is Congress' Garibi Hatao, or BJP's tall promises of depositing Rs 20 lakh each into the account of poor are the prime reasons why the BSP has decided to maintain distance from both the ruling and opposition alliances," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the 26-like minded parties concluded the two-day meeting in Bengaluru after agreeing to come under one name-- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance-- to take on the BJP government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously."

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," Thirumavalavan told ANI.

Also Read

SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Political malice do not benefit country: BSP on Rahul's disqualification

Not against UCC, but don't endorse BJP's way to implement it: Mayawati

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 Oppn parties came together: Sena (UBT)

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA, Opposition set up meetings tomorrow

26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday

Assembly polls: BJP picks in-charges for Raj, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

Topics :MayawatiBSPstate electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story