Assembly polls: BJP picks in-charges for Raj, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed union ministers and senior party leaders as in-charges for the upcoming state elections this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed union ministers and senior party leaders as state in-charges for the upcoming state elections this year.

In Rajasthan, the BJP leadership appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as in-charge. Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi have been appointed as co-in charges. Patel and Bishnoi will coordinate the electioneering for the party ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

In Chhattisgarh, senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur will be in charge and union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will assist him in election preparations.

For the state of Madhya Pradesh, union minister and senior party leader Bhupender Yadav will be in charge and ministerial colleague Ashwini Vaishnaw will assist him.

In Telangana, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar will be in charge. Party general secretary Sunil Bansal will be co-in-charge of the election preparations in the state.

The leaders appointed as in-charges of states will help pick candidates and play a key role in the campaign strategy preparation and implementation. The appointments come at a time when the party’s top leadership is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the state elections due later this year. 

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

