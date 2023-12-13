Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / 1st time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

1st time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma (right) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) and former CM Vasundhara Raje (left) after the party’s legislature meeting, in Jaipur on Tuesday Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
The swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma, the chief minister-designate in Rajasthan, and his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be held on December 15.

A BJP spokesperson said the oath ceremony will be held outside Albert Hall at 11.15 am on Friday.

Sharma, a first time MLA, was on Tuesday announced as the chief minister-designate during a BJP Legislature Party meeting in the presence of the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were announced as the picks for deputy chief ministers and Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani as speaker of the assembly.

