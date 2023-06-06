close

REET paper leak: ED seizes incriminating documents during Rajasthan raids

The Enforcement Directorate probing the REET paper leak case in Rajasthan have sealed the residences and offices of accused RPSC member Babulal Katara, Suresh Dhaka and Suresh Kumar Vishnoi

The Enforcement Directorate probing the REET paper leak case in Rajasthan have sealed the residences and offices of accused RPSC member Babulal Katara, Suresh Dhaka and Suresh Kumar Vishnoi after seizing incriminating documents during raids, sources said here on Tuesday.

According to officials, there are fair chances of the central team interrogating some leaders of Jaipur as well as their acquaintances.

The ED team is carrying out simultaneous searches at four locations in Jaipur, 28 places in Udaipur, Ajmer, Jalore, Dugranpur, Banswara and Sirohi.

Information about the statements of family members and financial transactions regarding the money are being gathered.

During the preliminary investigation, information about some new people related to the accused has come to the fore. Evidence of paper leak and money transactions have also been found.

ED, the sources said, has found many evidence during Monday's search. A few politicians and bureaucrats can also be inquired as Dhaka, it has been proved, was managing social media handles of many politicians.

During the search at the residence of RPSC member Babulal Katara, the ED has found several papers and might question his son and other family members.

At the same time, the family members of paper leak accused Shersingh Meena's friend Anita Meena, Babulal Katara's nephew Vijay Damor, Suresh Kumar Vishnoi and Suresh Dhaka.

Officials are finding clues that the matter is related to primary money laundering. The whole gang worked in the name of providing jobs and transactions worth crores of rupees have taken place in it.

Other members of RPSC will also face questioning as ED suspects that Katara could not have done such a big scam at his level.

Some ED teams are probing the recruitment exams that have already been held, the sources say. They suspect cheating during those exams as well. In this, RAS, Sub Inspector, JEN Recruitment Exam, Constable Recruitment Exam organized by RPSC, Junior and Commercial Assistant Recruitment Exam organized by Electricity Department are there. The ED is also probing these exams.

Along with Rajasthan Police, the ED is also searching for Suresh Dhaka as they are aware that Suresh Dhaka had good relations with many ministers and bureaucrats in the state. He also had partnership in many coaching centers in which the money of many leaders and bureaucrats was invested.

