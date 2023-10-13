BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

Rajasthan BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of using official staff for political meetings in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The code came into effect after the Election Commission announced the date for assembly elections in Rajasthan. The state will go to the polls on November 25.

Chaturvedi, a former BJP chief in Rajasthan, pointed to Gehlot's recent travel to Delhi for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

During this trip, Gehlot allegedly took his secretary in a government vehicle that, Chaturvedi said, was a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The BJP leader also claimed that Gehlot has been using official staff for political meetings.

"Election Commission rules stipulate that ministers are not allowed to have their staff accompany them for political work," he said.

Chaturvedi also highlighted multiple appointments and announcements made during the code's implementation that, he claimed, were open violations.

He said the BJP plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the removal of Ashok Gehlot's photographs from promotional material of government schemes and electricity bills, guarantee cards, government leaflets and smartphones.