ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

Election Commission of India revises Rajasthan Assembly election polling date. Voting will now take place on November 25.#RajasthanElection2023 pic.twitter.com/YHI8QsZsrm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2023
The Election Commission of India changed the elections dates for Rajasthan by two days due to a 'large scale of weddings'
First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 4:57 PM IST