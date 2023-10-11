In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, a virtual meeting was convened between authorities in Rajasthan and Haryana to discuss the border security of both states during the election period. Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma led the meeting to assess and strengthen the security measures at the shared border.

Joint checkpoints, known as "nakas," will be manned by the Haryana Police and the Excise and Taxation Department, along with their Rajasthan counterparts. These will be strategically positioned in border areas. Both states will collaborate to ensure that no illegal activities, such as the smuggling of liquor and cash or the movement of potential criminals, occur in areas adjacent to the border.

Kaushal stated, "Nakas will be established at various key locations in seven districts, where comprehensive vehicle and passenger inspections, as well as luggage checks, will be conducted."

The Haryana chief secretary also stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between both states to ensure security not just in the two states, but also in nearby regions.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are scheduled for November 23. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for grabs. The state has traditionally been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its formation. Congress won the last elections in 2018, securing 101 seats.

Following the announcement of the election date by the Election Commission of India on Monday, the BJP released its first list of candidates, featuring 41 candidates and seven Members of Parliament. Congress is yet to release its list of candidates.



(With agency inputs)