Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

Indicating a slight edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Congress, trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results are coming rapidly from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, has seen a heated battle between the Congress and BJP. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the trends for 90 seats are out. In a heated battle, the BJP was leading on 54 seats, followed by Congress at 35 at 12:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh.

After the fifth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by a margin of 1,400 votes. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was leading in the Durg (rural) seat ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: 15.5 million voters cast their votes

According to the data by the Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 774,000 were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men. In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout.

Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?

In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats. Important candidates like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and former CM Raman Singh are in the fray. Elected from Patan, Baghel took oath as the CM of the state on December 17.

Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections are being counted today. The election results come just months before next year's crucial Lok Sabha polls.