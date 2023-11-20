Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Dynastic politics everything for Cong, they can't think of anything: PM

Dynastic politics everything for Cong, they can't think of anything: PM

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, he said the Congress cannot think of anything except appeasement

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, while for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, he said the Congress cannot think of anything except appeasement.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of have an anti-women mindset.

"Ever since the law giving reservation to women 'Narishakti Vandan Act' was passed, they have started a campaign against women. The leaders of the arrogant alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," he charged.

The Bihar chief minister used extremely derogatory words against women in the Assembly but no Congress leader said anything about this. "This is the real face of Congress, which the people of Rajasthan have recognised," he said.

He also said that the Congress turns a blind eye to incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

"Congress closes its eyes when it sees those committing atrocities against Dalits," he said.

"The Congress government here thinks of nothing except appeasement," he added.

The prime minister said today the entire country is working day and night for the goal of development and Rajasthan will play a huge role in the heights India will reach in the 21st century.

"There is a need for a government in Rajasthan which gives top priority to the development of the state," he said.

Topics :Narendra ModirajasthanAssembly electionsDynastic politicsCongress

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

